Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

OTCMKTS MEGGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 6,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

