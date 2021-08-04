Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

