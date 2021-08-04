Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. 544,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

