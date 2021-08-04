Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.68. 38,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.75. The company has a market capitalization of $351.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

