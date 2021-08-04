Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 460,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

