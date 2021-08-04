Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 181,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

