Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

