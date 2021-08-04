Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 253,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $173,000.

KYN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

