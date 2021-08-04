MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
