MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

