MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,924. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
