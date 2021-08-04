MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,924. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,102,000 after buying an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

