M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.76 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MGCI opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.23. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of £138.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

