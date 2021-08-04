MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $6,430,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MSTR traded up $45.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.93. 990,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
