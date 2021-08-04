MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $6,430,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $45.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.93. 990,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

