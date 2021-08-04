MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

