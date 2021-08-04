Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

