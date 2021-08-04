Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

