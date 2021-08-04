Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 623,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

KOS stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

