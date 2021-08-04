Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.