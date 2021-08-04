Millennium Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Immunovant worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

IMVT stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

