Millennium Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $2,696,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

