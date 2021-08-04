Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 713,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOAC. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,997,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

