Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $4,808,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRA stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.41. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

