Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.36 Million Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of ACON S2 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

ACON S2 Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.