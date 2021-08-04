Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.95 and last traded at 3.00. 4,426,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,583,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.07.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

