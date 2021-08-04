Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,821 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

