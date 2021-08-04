Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $498.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.