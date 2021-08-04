Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.89. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $169.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

