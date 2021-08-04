Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.