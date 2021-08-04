MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

