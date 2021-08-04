Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $98.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.60 million to $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 60,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $9,214,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $9,044,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

