Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

