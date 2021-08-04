MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 111.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.38. 9,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,166. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock worth $74,508,479 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

