Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 40,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

