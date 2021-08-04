Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Xerox worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

