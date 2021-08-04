Morgan Stanley Buys 275,626 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 611.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

