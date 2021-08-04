Morgan Stanley Grows Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

EMLC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

