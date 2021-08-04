Morgan Stanley Has $40.10 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

