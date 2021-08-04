Morgan Stanley Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $510.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $521.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

