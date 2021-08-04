Morgan Stanley Sells 392,766 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HSBC were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

