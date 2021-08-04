Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 6,724 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $202,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

