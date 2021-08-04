MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 54,307 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.