MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

