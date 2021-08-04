MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €202.00 ($237.65).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €206.40 ($242.82) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.