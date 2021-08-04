MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €206.40 ($242.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €209.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.