Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

