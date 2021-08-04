N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 49.46 ($0.65), with a volume of 390,231 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.13. The stock has a market cap of £222.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52). Also, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 37,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

