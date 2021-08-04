Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBRV opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $602.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

