National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

