NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.