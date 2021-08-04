NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,283 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $5.59.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

