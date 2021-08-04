Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Navient by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

